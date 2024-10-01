Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 1st (AAPL, ACHC, ACMR, ADC, AEON, ANEB, ANVS, ARCT, CI, CNC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $392.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $395.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $7.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $149.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $176.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $591.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.