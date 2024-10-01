Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 1st (AAPL, ACHC, ACMR, ADC, AEON, ANEB, ANVS, ARCT, CI, CNC)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $392.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $395.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $406.00 price target on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $7.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $149.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $176.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $591.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

