Stonepine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares during the quarter. Galapagos makes up about 11.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPG. Leerink Partners began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

