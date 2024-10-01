Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $20.91 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,556,882 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics comprises approximately 19.1% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of ADMA Biologics worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 628,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $408,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.