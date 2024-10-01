Stonepine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,050,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Kezar Life Sciences comprises about 0.6% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 295,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.20. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

