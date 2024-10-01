Stonepine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,927,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

ACRS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $141,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,447,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,164.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 588,068 shares of company stock valued at $726,507. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

