Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 223,097 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,097 shares during the period. Milestone Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

