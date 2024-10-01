Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several research firms have commented on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

GPCR stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of -3.52.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

