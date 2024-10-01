Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 284,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 616,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,894 shares of company stock worth $105,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

