Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 290,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,522,000 after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 109,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $900.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

