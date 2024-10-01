Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $41.62. 11,475,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 83,167,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

