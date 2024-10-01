Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 869,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.15 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

