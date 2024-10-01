Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Down 15%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 916,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,695,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.