Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is SEK 20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 20.58. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 15.80 and a 1 year high of SEK 22.84.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

