T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 826,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 507,596 shares.The stock last traded at $32.92 and had previously closed at $33.25.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.