Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $171.00 and last traded at $172.43. 4,397,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,488,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.67.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,130,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 588,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

