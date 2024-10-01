Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Buys $1,031,000.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $2,630,000.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 323,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,501,320.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 547,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,973,240.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 343,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00.

Talos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.94. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

