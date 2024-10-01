TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$57.00 to C$66.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. TC Energy traded as high as C$65.40 and last traded at C$65.23, with a volume of 4428918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.29.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total transaction of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,824.86. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.5431472 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

