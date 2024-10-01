TD Securities Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.21.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE TPZ traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.51. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$26.93.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.184685 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.