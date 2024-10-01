TD Securities Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.58.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.77. The company had a trading volume of 440,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,511. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$8.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.106975 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.