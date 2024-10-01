TD Securities Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.04.

TSE SU traded up C$1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,029. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.39. The firm has a market cap of C$65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.2058333 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

