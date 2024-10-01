TD Securities Trims Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Target Price to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.29.

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.46. 220,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,360. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. In related news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,435 shares of company stock worth $658,321. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

