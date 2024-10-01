TD Securities Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VET
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3855165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.