TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,847,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.