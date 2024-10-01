TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $179.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.93. 749,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,506. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

