Ted Buchan & Co Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

