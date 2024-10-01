Ted Buchan & Co Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a market capitalization of $802.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

