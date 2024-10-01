Ted Buchan & Co Buys Shares of 7,096 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $383.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.96.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

