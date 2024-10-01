Ted Buchan & Co Invests $286,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,939 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

