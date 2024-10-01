Ted Buchan & Co Makes New $453,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.