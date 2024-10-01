Ted Buchan & Co Makes New $8.12 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 4.4% of Ted Buchan & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

