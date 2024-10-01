Ted Buchan & Co Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 166,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 8.7% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

