Ted Buchan & Co Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 147,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

