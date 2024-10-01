Ted Buchan & Co Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

ROP stock opened at $556.44 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

