Ted Buchan & Co Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 490,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 9,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

