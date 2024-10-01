Ted Buchan & Co Purchases Shares of 3,388 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,985 shares of company stock worth $17,632,363. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $273.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.81. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.