Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $53.07. Approximately 398,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,198,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.90.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.