Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 2,487 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Apple by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

Apple stock opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

