TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 6.4%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 3,560,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,944,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

