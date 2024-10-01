Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $835.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

