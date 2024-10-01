The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,249,724 shares in the company, valued at $350,428,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,616,224 shares of company stock valued at $60,053,897. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Tobam bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

