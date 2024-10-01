The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,796 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 563,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,103,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $495.11 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.