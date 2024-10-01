The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $39.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of ST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 461,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after buying an additional 2,321,782 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after buying an additional 884,381 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,350,000 after buying an additional 727,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

