The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.7% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $405.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $401.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $405.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.