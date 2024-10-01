The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $228,212,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,102 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

