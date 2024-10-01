The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

SHW opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.01. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $385.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.