Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

TMO stock opened at $618.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $236.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.