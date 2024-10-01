Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Down 11.3%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 122,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 360,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

