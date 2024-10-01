Time Finance (LON:TIME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.00

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80), with a volume of 787131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.76).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.54. The firm has a market cap of £55.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

