Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells 181,304 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 181,304 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $5,178,042.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,897,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,189,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 812 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $22,963.36.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $225,757.14.

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 6,148,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

