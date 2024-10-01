Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 812 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $22,963.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,896,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,634,886.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Stephen Fredette sold 181,304 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $5,178,042.24.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $225,757.14.

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 6,148,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,130. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

